Idaho girl reported missing, could be in Arizona with grandmother

4-year-old Alaina Duey was reported missing by her mother after she never made it to school, officials said. She could be driven to Arizona.

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — A 4-year-old girl has been reported missing after never making it to school on Tuesday morning, according to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office in Idaho.

Natalia Duey reported her daughter Alaina missing stating that Alaina's grandmother, Elizabeth Crofts, picked the girl up around 10:30 a.m. and was supposed to take her to school.

Alaina never made it to school and when Duey went to Crofts' room at the Budget Motel she learned that Crofts had checked out, officials said.

Crofts is reportedly driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix. She is likely in the area of Boise or has driven to Arizona. Crofts did not have permission to take Alaina, officials said.

Contact has not been possible between Duey and Crofts since Alaina was picked up.

Alaina is described as approximately 3-foot-5-inches, 45 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow-colored shirt with a flower on it and gray boots.

Crofts was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans with holes and tan dress shoes.

If anyone sees Alaina or Crofts, they're asked to call the Cassia County Sheriff's Office at 208-878-2251 or 911.

