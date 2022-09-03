As summer approaches, HVAC workers are in high demand across Arizona

The National Technical Institute is one school of many making a dent in the need for craft professionals.

PHOENIX — A local study projects hundreds of thousands of craft professionals are needed within the next few years.

In Arizona and across the nation, careers like plumbers, electricians, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) workers are in high demand.

Build Your Future Arizona, a project of the Phoenix Chamber Foundation, found more than 261,000 craft professionals are going to be needed in the workforce by 2024.

The National Technical Institute is one school of many making a dent in the need for these kinds of employees.

One area in extremely high demand in Arizona is skilled HVAC workers.

A recent study by angi.com, reported 77% of tradespeople said the labor shortage is getting worse, compared with 71% one year ago.

Dr. Maria Dezenberg with NTI, says she sees the demand every week in the Valley.

“Every week we have contractors stopping by looking for graduates, we have them calling they want to visit," Dezenberg said. "We’re often bringing them into classes and having them talk to students. But they’re here because they want to promote our graduates working for them.”

NTI said entry-level techs start out making about $17 to $22 an hour and often get a raise with more time spent on the job.

NTI courses last about 16 weeks and are part video, part in person.

