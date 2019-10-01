It's an unimaginable tragedy to lose a family member suddenly.

Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend was on a traffic stop on Loop-101 Tuesday night, when a man who police say was texting and driving, ran into Officer Townsend.

It's not the first time a texting and driving crash has dramatically impacted the Townsend family.

Memorial fund

The Salt River Police Department has established a memorial fund for Townsend's family. Donations can be made to the Clayton Townsend Benefit Memorial Fund through Wells Fargo Bank, account number 3535835825.

GoFundMe

If you would like to help the Townsend family with funeral expenses, here's a link to their Gofundme page.

Car washes

In north Phoenix, you can bring your car to the North Valley Christian Academy parking lot Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's north of Dove Valley Road off of North Valley Parkway. This car wash is hosted by Gerber Injury Law and the school.

Bring your car to the Cobblestone Auto Spa at Frank Llyod Wright Boulevard and Loop-101 Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Donate $5 to get a free express car wash and $10 for a free full-service car wash. All locations are collecting donations for the memorial fund.