How a local utility company is working to make sure power stays on, while the Valley inches closer to scorching summer heat

There are ways to conserve energy at home and even reduce a power bill, including certain rebates, free shade trees and home energy assessments.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scorching summer temperatures are right around the corner, which has local utility companies working behind the scenes to prepare for intense heat.

At SRP, keeping the lights on is a year-round process

“We’ve got a very diverse mix of resources, including nuclear, natural gas, solar, geothermal, wind, and coal, that can help us out at any time," Chris Hofmann SRP Director of Transmission and Generation Operations, said.

Hofmann said that planning with neighbors is key for our Arizona utilities.

"So, APS and TEP, we’re always working together to figure out how we can support each other as well as assist each other in a crisis."

Being aware of risks like the Monsoon and wildfires also play a big role in managing desert utilities.

“There are events where we do get to a point where we do have to ask customers to conserve," he said. "But understand we’re doing all we can to shorten that length and those do happen very rarely.”

Part of the big preparations include SRP’s technology innovation laboratory. Tait Willis is the Director of Protection, Automation and Control.

“This is completely isolated from our system," Willis said. "So people can come here and get trained. They can do all of their testing without impacting the customer.”

The SRP lab team is planning for this summer’s utilities needs and also looking years in advance.