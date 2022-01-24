HPD: Suspect arrested, charged for allegedly stabbing police dog during robbery

Nate underwent surgery following the incident and doctors said they're hopeful for a full recovery. He is now at home with his HPD partner, police say.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested and charged a man suspected of stabbing a police dog with a butcher knife on Saturday morning.

HPD charged 26-year-old Ryan Mitchell Smith with evading arrest, interference with a police service animal and robbery bodily injury. Police said officers were responding to a carjacking call at 800 Memorial Heights Drive when witnesses saw Smith leave the location, steal merchandise from a nearby store and flee.

Police found Smith in a nearby parking garage where he allegedly attempted to evade officers. Police dog Nate was able to catch up with Smith behind a building. HPD said that's when Smith stabbed Nate.

Officers provided emergency care to the dog on scene and Smith was reportedly taken into custody without further incident.