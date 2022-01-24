HPD: Suspect arrested, charged for allegedly stabbing police dog during robbery

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested and charged a man suspected of stabbing a police dog with a butcher knife on Saturday morning.
HPD charged 26-year-old Ryan Mitchell Smith with evading arrest, interference with a police service animal and robbery bodily injury. Police said officers were responding to a carjacking call at 800 Memorial Heights Drive when witnesses saw Smith leave the location, steal merchandise from a nearby store and flee.
Police found Smith in a nearby parking garage where he allegedly attempted to evade officers. Police dog Nate was able to catch up with Smith behind a building. HPD said that's when Smith stabbed Nate.
Officers provided emergency care to the dog on scene and Smith was reportedly taken into custody without further incident.
Nate underwent surgery following the incident and the doctors are hopeful for a full recovery. He is now at home with his HPD partner, police said. Nate has served for two years on the HPD Tactical Operations Division.