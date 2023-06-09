Nearly a dozen homes impacted by fast-moving grass fire in Tempe

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, video from Sky12 showed a train stopped on the tracks a short distance from the homes.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A fast-moving grass fire in Tempe Friday afternoon impacted nearly a dozen homes.

Nearly 2,000 SRP customers lost power after the fire sparked near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive.

Tempe Fire said they first got calls of small fires in the back homes adjacent to a railroad track near McClintock Drive.

Crews said because of the thick grass near the homes; the small fires quickly started to merge.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, video from Sky12 showed a train stopped on the tracks a short distance from the homes.

Fire crews from Tempe, Phoenix, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Mesa and Guadalupe responded to the scene,

One couple told 12News their fence line was destroyed in the fire. Luckily, they were able to save their five dogs and two cats.

Crews said they are hoping to get the power restored before 8 p.m.

Union Pacific said they are also working with first responders after the fire, but it’s unclear if the freight train seen in our video might have been responsible for starting them.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.