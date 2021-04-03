Homeless dog hotel in Scottsdale is looking for donations, volunteers

The homeless dogs will have rooms at Hunkapi Programs, a farm in Scottsdale providing horse therapy.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A farm in the heart of Scottsdale specializing in horse therapy will soon open its doors to homeless dogs too because walking the streets in search of a home on two legs is tough.

And oftentimes, when four-legged friends are in tow, it can make finding a permanent home even tougher.

Terra Schaad, Executive Director of Hunkapi Programs, is creating the “Almost Home Dog Hotel.”

“Many shelters will not take folks with their dogs, and so there is an increasing number of people who are deciding to remain homeless because they don’t want to give up their dog to go into temporary housing," Schaad said.

“Get the human well and get the human stable, and we can take care of their dogs here as a community and have them ready and prepared to return to their owner," Schaad said.

One of the barns on the property is being renovated and is expected to open in April. Schaad said 12 to 15 dogs will fit there. They can stay on average for 12 weeks at a time while their homeless owners try to find a stable new life.

“The folks that are going into treatment with Community Bridges are going to be integrated into the dog’s care here," Schaad said.

The City of Phoenix is partnering on the project too, along with Community Bridges, and Midwestern University is providing the dogs’ wellness checks.

Everyone working together, to bring the homeless into a new home and reunited with their four-legged friends.

“We don’t want dog care being a barrier to getting the services they need," Schaad said.