Police said the boy and girl hit by gunfire were 17. They expected the teenagers to survive. Officers were working to find the person responsible for the shooting.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said two teenagers were shot at Heritage High School Monday morning.

By 2:50 p.m., the person investigators believe was responsible for the shooting was in custody.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the people hurt in the shooting were a 17-year-old boy who was hit in the side of his head and a 17-year-old girl who was shot in her lower leg. Drew expected both teenagers to survive.

He said the teenagers knew the accused shooter prior to the shooting.

At least two other people had to go to the hospital. One person had a sprained or broken arm. Police said the injury happened as people evacuated the building. The other person had asthma issues.

Police said the first calls about the shooting came in at 11:38 a.m.

When students evacuated the building, they were sent to the tennis courts where parents were able to meet them.

In a tweet, Gov. Ralph Northam urged "people to please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement."

Police also said reports of shooters at other schools in Newport News were false.

Confirmed: NO ACTIVE THREAT inside Heritage High School right now, per Chief Drew.



He says "some evidence has been recovered" from inside the school and they're watching security videos to try and identify the shooter.

Drew said his officers, members of the FBI, and state troopers searched every part of the school in the hours after the incident to make sure there was no one still inside it.

Investigators recovered recovered evidence at the scene of the shooting and other parts of the school grounds, but the police chief said he couldn't provide specifics about the evidence.

My team and I are in close contact with first responders at Heritage High School in Newport News.



As more information becomes available, please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement. — Governor Ralph Northam

Police are advising all parents to pick up their students from the school's tennis courts. — Rep. Bobby Scott