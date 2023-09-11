Trying to stay cool? Here are 4 ways to beat the heat

Summer may be coming to an end, but the heat is still on. Find new ways to be active inside, away from the high temperatures.

PHOENIX — We have been breaking heat records in the Valley left and right. Unfortunately, those triple-digit temperatures can linger well into the fall.

As much as we're excited for high temps in the 70s and the ability to hang out outside during the day, we still have a little while longer with hotter temperatures. But we still want to experience the cool parts of the Valley.

So, we found four ways to beat the heat.

"We're standing in 56 degrees right now. Our ice is kept at 18 degrees for ideal quality for ice," said Marcy Fileccia. President, Coyotes Ice LLC.

Lace up those skates and escape the scorching heat outside. Fileccia said there a plenty of ways to get on the ice.

"Public skate and learn to skate are the easiest ways that the public can join us," said Fileccia.

"You get to burn some energy and calories (laughs) it's a workout," said Chloe Zive, event manager with Sky Zone Phoenix, "We have our trampolines as well as our Warped Wall, Ninja Warrior element as well. Airbags. All that fun stuff."

How about skating?

There is always the classic roller skating. Skateland and Great Skate rinks are open in the afternoon on weekdays and open all day on the weekends.

"Experience a different theme throughout the 18 holes. Like a castle. Go through forest," said Che Jeffreys.

Jeffreys created Imagine 3D Mini Golf with his wife with locations in Scottsdale and Gilbert.

It’s 18 holes of indoor miniature golf where the ball glows in the dark and all the artwork pops.

"Customers also get to use 3-D glasses. This also makes us different. The 3-D glasses kind of make the art pop off the wall. Looks like the ball floats. Kind of messes with the depth perception in a fun way," said Jeffreys.

