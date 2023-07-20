Doctors warn extreme heat can impact mental health

The heat causes people to feel more anxious and irritable, according to doctors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Doctors warn that record-breaking temperatures could be impacting mental health as the extreme heat shows no signs of letting up.

Feelings of anxiousness and irritability are symptoms of Summer Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression triggered by the changing of seasons.

Dr. Andrew Carroll told 12News the mood disorder isn't as obvious as other heat-related illnesses.

“Seasonal Affective Disorder can be more insidious. It’s a slow onset. It’s not as easy to recognize,” Carroll said.

Carroll said he sees patients who experience different feelings as the weather becomes hot or cold. It often presents as sadness in the winter but can have the opposite effect in the summer.

He said people experiencing SAD in the summer may have a short fuse, leading to irregular behavior.

“There’s always the risk that they might be suicidal or even homicidal," Carroll said.

Not every case is the same, but Carroll said sunlight is often a trigger for the disorder.

“With these long days, we have shorter nights and people just aren’t getting enough sleep,” Carroll said.

Carroll said he recommends blackout curtains to help people sleep through the early sunrise or late sunsets.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of a mood disorder is encouraged to speak with their doctor.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Suicide Lifeline

Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide can reach out for help by calling 1-800-273-8255.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential support to people experiencing suicidal ideation or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the U.S. The service aims to improve crisis services and advance suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.

Arizona's Suicide/Crisis Hotlines by County:

1-800-631-1314 and 602-222-9444 (Maricopa County)

1-800-796-6762 or 520-622-6000 (Pima Country)

1-866-495-6735 (Graham, Greenlee, Cochise, and Santa Cruz Counties)

1-800-259-3449 (Gila River and Ak-Chin Indian Communities)

1-866-495-6735 (Yuma, La Paz, Pinal, and Gila Countries)

1-877-756-4090 (Mohave, Coconino, Apache, Navajo, and Yavapai Counties)

Heat Beat