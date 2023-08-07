Cooling centers open for Tempe residents without power

A power outage near Scottsdale and Curry roads is affecting hundreds of APS customers.

TEMPE, Ariz. — APS customers in Tempe affected by Monday's power outage are able to get relief from the heat by visiting cooling stations at the North Tempe Multigenerational Center and the Escalante Community Center.

Shortly before noon, APS reported an outage near Scottsdale and Curry roads that affected over 400 customers. The utility company expects power to be restored by 10 p.m.

APS said residential customers without power can be reimbursed for up to 40 pounds of bagged ice or 20 pounds of dry ice.

A list of other cooling stations in Tempe can be found here.

⚠️ REMINDER FOR RESIDENTS ⚠️@Tempegov Cooling Stations are available to those affected by the #APS power outage near Scottsdale Rd. and Curry Rd.



For a complete list of cooling station locations, please visit https://t.co/5c2gZMmg3A pic.twitter.com/DxKdjd7Kdn — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) August 7, 2023

