'It's a little swampy right now': Valley golfers have fun in the rain

While people were seeking shelter inside, golfers were ready to have some fun in the rain

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — As people tried to stay inside during Wednesday's wet weather, one group of people was excited to get out in it. Golfers participating in the annual Patriot All America Golf Tournament at Wigwam Resort braved the elements, all while having fun.

"It's a little swampy right now," said golfer Julia Misemer. "There are some big puddles."

"I was like oh man, I'm coming to Arizona and it's raining?" said golfer Johnny Keefer with a chuckle.

The three-day tournament officially tees off Thursday, but golfers came out Wednesday for the practice round. When they arrived, conditions weren't great, but no one seemed to mind.

"I didn't see the forecast," said Misemer. "I woke up, and it was raining. I mean, I always bring my rain gear. It was raining and was like, okay."

Keefer is an amateur golfer who flew in from San Antonio, Texas to compete. It's his fourth year playing in the tournament. Rain or shine, he said he wouldn't miss it for anything. While his golf game was on point, his idea about an Arizona winter was a swing and a miss.

"I'm thinking it's, in the summer, it's hot and dry and in the winter it's 75 and sunny," he said smiling. "But apparently, I'm wrong."

"Every set of conditions has its own difficulties," said Misemer.

Misemer plays for the University of Arizona golf team. She's been playing since she was young. A fan of competition, she's excited to be participating in this golf tournament for the first time. Playing in the rain has its obstacles, but with the right gear and mindset, it's nothing she says, she can't handle.

"You can be more aggressive," she said. "I would say it depends if it's actively raining. Our clubs are more slippery and when it's cold the ball isn't going to go as far. It's adversity and it depends on how you look at it. It's more exciting in the rain. It's pretty fun."

So on a day that usually brings people inside, these golfers, excited to be outside, doing what they love, hoping for that hole-in-one.

"Ideal conditions?" I'd say 75, sunny, no winds, nothing," said Keefer. "But I'd take about anything. I'm honored to be here. It's a new game every day, ups and downs, get a mixture of everything and it's really awesome."

The three-day tournament kicks off Thursday. It is free for anyone who is interested in watching. There is also VIP tickets available for purchase all weekend long. The event is also more than golf, it honors the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice to our country. For more information you can go here.

Up to Speed