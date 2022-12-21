Retired Glendale police Lieutenant Jason Zimmerman passes away after cancer battle

Jason Zimmerman served the department from 2000 until his retirement in 2019.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department is mourning the death of one of its own with the passing of retired Lieutenant Jason Zimmerman.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department announced Zimmerman had died after a battle with cancer.

“Our department is filled with sadness today as we grieve the loss of our brother and friend,” the post said.

Zimmerman served the department from 2000 until his retirement in 2019. Before that, he served in the Army from 1997-2000.

According to the post, Zimmerman “was held in high regards throughout his successful career and, more significantly, was an incredible mentor and friend.”

While working with Glendale police, Zimmerman held many positions, including Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Violent Crimes Sergeant, Homicide Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Special Victims Unit Lieutenant, and Sector Lieutenant.

The post said Zimmerman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and continued to work while undergoing treatment until his retirement in 2019.

Zimmerman leaves behind a wife and son.

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of retired Lieutenant Jason Zimmerman. Jason began his career by... Posted by Glendale Police Department - Arizona on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

