Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl passes away after battle with cancer

Mark Fowl served the Glendale Fire Department since 2002. He was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. In a Facebook post, the department announced firefighter Mark Fowl passed away on Monday after battling cancer.

The post said Fowl was a beloved member of the department who was always quick to greet you with a warm smile.

In 2021, Fowl was diagnosed with brain cancer. The post said he “fought with everything he had to survive.”

Fowl had been with the department since January 2002. He leaves behind a wife and two children who were “a constant source of strength and love” for him.

Funeral arrangements for Fowl are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The Phoenix Fire Department took to Twitter to honor Fowl.

Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters of @GlendaleFire. Rest in peace Firefighter Fowl. We thank you and your family for your service and sacrifice ♥️ pic.twitter.com/D6wkA1porN — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) December 20, 2022

