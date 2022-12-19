Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl passes away after battle with cancer

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. In a Facebook post, the department announced firefighter Mark Fowl passed away on Monday after battling cancer.
“Our hearts are truly broken as we navigate the loss of our brother Mark,” the post said.
The post said Fowl was a beloved member of the department who was always quick to greet you with a warm smile.
In 2021, Fowl was diagnosed with brain cancer. The post said he “fought with everything he had to survive.”
“As a beloved member of our department, Mark will be deeply missed and we will do our best to honor him and his family,” the fire department's public information officer said in a news release.
Fowl had been with the department since January 2002. He leaves behind a wife and two children who were “a constant source of strength and love” for him.
Funeral arrangements for Fowl are expected to be announced in the coming days.
The Phoenix Fire Department took to Twitter to honor Fowl.
