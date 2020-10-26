Glendale fire spreads to two houses, kills two dogs

No residents or fire personnel were harmed.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale fire personnel responded to a double-house fire on West Mauna Loa Lane on Sunday evening.

When crews arrived they found one home with heavy fire load that extended next door through radiant heat, officers said.

Crews were able to attack both fires simultaneously, stopping significant damage to the second house, officers said.

The initial house lost two dogs in the fire, but no residents or fire personnel were injured, officers said.