Glendale fire displaces 46 people

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nearly 50 residents were displaced after a fire erupted at an independent living facility for elderly adults, the Glendale Fire Department shared.
On Monday at 11:36 a.m., firefighters from Glendale, Phoenix, and Peoria were dispatched to Tanner Terrace Apartments after a fire erupted on the first floor.
The fire was contained to the single unit and no injuries were reported, Glendale Fire detailed. However, the water and smoke damage left 46 people displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Glendale's Crisis Response Team and the Red Cross worked with Tanner Terrace Apartment's management to get the affected residents taken to a hotel for the evening.
