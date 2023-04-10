Gilbert Starbucks workers vote to unionize

The store at McQueen and Guadalupe roads is the seventh unionized location in Arizona.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Employees at a Starbucks in Gilbert voted Monday in favor of unionizing, amplifying the growing interest in organizing among the coffee chain's workers.

In a 17-2 vote, the workers at the Starbucks near McQueen and Guadalupe roads voted to unionize, becoming the seventh store in Arizona to do so.

Pro-union leaders have said Starbucks workers deserve the right to collectively bargain on the company's reported hour cuts, inadequate staffing, and "disregard for concern and well-being of their workers."

“My store is like a family; facing hardships, creating memories, and supporting each other. Because of this, we were able to win today. For the first time in years, we have something to look forward to, solidarity and fairness. For the first time in years, we’ll be happy to call ourselves partners. Partners of the union,” said Sabrina Martinez, a partner and organizer at the McQueen & Guadalupe location.

Starbucks Workers United officials said at least seven union leaders in Arizona have been fired in retaliation for their organizing activity, and more have been forced out of the company.

Starbucks officials have spoken against unionizing, asserting the company functions best when it can work directly with its employees. Some workers have disputed that claim.

After decades of decline, unions have become a popular strategy. Multiple polls show union approval is high — and growing — among younger workers. U.S. union membership levels are ticking upward for workers between 25 and 34, even as they decline among other age groups, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

