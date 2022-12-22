Real-life grinch targets horse rescue in Gilbert

A man is seen on security cameras taking what is believed to be a donation package.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILBERT, Ariz. — A real-life grinch was caught on camera taking what is believed to be a donation package from a Gilbert horse rescue just days after the non-profit noticed they were missing a week’s worth of mail.

On December 19, security cameras at Wildhorse Ranch Rescue caught a man pulling up to their property around 7 p.m. near Warner and Lindsay Roads.

“Our cameras caught him getting out of the car, grabbing a golf club, and starting to walk away,” said Brandee Aguilar. “It looks like he may have seen the camera turn back, and the camera shut off right after it looked like he was putting the golf club back.”

Aguilar, who has been a volunteer for three years, believes the man might have been headed for an old Bronco that sits at the entrance of the property when he possibly noticed the security cameras, which were installed last July after a volunteer’s car was broken into.

“That’s only happened once in the 27 years we’ve been in existence,” Aguilar said.

The rescue has been a beacon of hope for neglected, retired, and surrendered horses for almost three decades. Volunteers like Aguilar care for 22 horses, two pigs, several cats, and a rooster that live at the facility where other rescues also operate.

Although the security camera only records movement in 10 seconds increments, it later caught the man walking back to his car with something in his hands.

“We believe that he may have taken something from our mailbox here at Wildhorse, and more than likely, it was a donation for our animals,” she added.

Aguilar believes the mailbox, which sits on Lindsay Road near the sidewalk at the entrance of the facility, was targeted because for five days before the incident. The rescue had not received any mail.

“Which is pretty abnormal for this time of year,” the volunteer said. “Given that it’s the holidays and lots of people are sending the animal gifts.”

Kimberly Meagher, the rescues’ founder, called the police and filed a report with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. While that plays out, they hope whoever did this doesn’t come back again.

“It’s extremely unfortunate that somebody could come to the property of an animal rescue and take from the animals,” Agular said. “We’re a non-profit organization, so to take from our facility is heartbreaking.”

The rescue is now asking the public to send anything they had planned to donate to their P.O.Box instead:

P.O.Box 3080

Gilbert, AZ 85299

Up to Speed