Gilbert coffee shop burglarized for the second time this year

Sweetz Cold Brew owner Emily Burton said the cash drawer was stolen early Saturday morning before employees came to open the shop.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A coffee shop owner in Gilbert said she’s having to replace her cash drawer for the second time in the last few months because it’s been stolen, again.

Emily Burton said her employees came in to open Sweetz Cold Brew in Gilbert Saturday morning, but found the cash drawer, that normally sits below her point of sale, missing.

“I feel like the kid knew what he wanted,” Burton said.

Surveillance photos from the business show someone in a hooded sweatshirt and backpack inside the shop a little after 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

The burglary happened just hours after Burton said Sweetz Cold Brew hosted an event the night before.

“He had picked the lock on the back door and made his way in,” Burton said.

"Second time this year"

The item stolen is unfortunately reminiscent of just a few months back.

“Second time this year,” Burton said. “In fact, it was August 6, so not that long ago.”

Burton said at that time, one of her employees had forgotten to lock the door and the person came in and took the cash drawer. Burton called that incident a "crime of opportunity."

“You watch them walk up to the door and go, ‘hey – that’s open,'" Burton said. “This (Saturday’s theft) was not the case.”

Making off with money

On Monday, the screen where employees log sales sat directly on the counter of the shop nestled next to a refrigerated case, instead of on top of the cash drawer.

“This isn’t just the $300 that was in the drawer,” Burton said. “This is now the cost of the drawer, cost of other precautions that now we have to take when we felt so safe in our little bubble,” Burton said.

Burton is now having a new drawer overnighted that she estimated will run her $500 to $1,200.

It’s another price adding up in tight times.

“Our cups are 80% more from last year,” Burton said. “80% – that’s a lot.”

Burton added she’s glad she gets to keep her employees on the shop's payroll, despite the tough years she and other small businesses have gone through.

"I don’t know one small business that isn’t stressed about payroll,” Burton said. “Not one.”

Keeping going

Burton said the shop will keep operating, as she anxiously awaits another staff member she has hired.

“We get to move forward and learn from it and remind myself that we are a good thing,” Burton said. “And even the people that don’t have good intentions - they feel that too.”

Gilbert police told 12 News they are investigating the burglary and are asking anyone with information to call them at (480) 503-6500.

“Do the right thing. Turn yourself in. At least make amends because the flipside is that you were going to get caught anyway,” Burton said.

Up to Speed