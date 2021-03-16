Judge considers a delay in the trial of Derek Chauvin, five jurors still needed

On March 12, the Minneapolis City Council announced a civil settlement with George Floyd's family, and the defense is concerned about the effects on the jury.

One of the largest settlements in U.S. history, paid to the family of George Floyd after his May 2020 death in police custody, has become another legal sticking point in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

On March 12, the Minneapolis City Council publicly announced the $27 million settlement, and on Monday Chauvin's defense team told Judge Peter Cahill they are "gravely concerned" about the potential of that news to prejudice the seven jurors already seated, and the potential to affect the feelings of the seven still needed for the trial.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson said Monday in a pretrial hearing that the news has "very suspicious timing to say the least, and has an incredible propensity to taint a jury pool."

He pointed out to Judge Cahill that the judge has told the seven jurors seated already that they should avoid news about the case but are allowed to scroll through social media.

"I think there are things that the court must do which includes calling back the seven jurors that are already seated, asking them about the settlement," Nelson added.

On Monday Nelson also requested a continuance of the trial and a renewal of his change of venue motion.

The judge allowed the prosecution to respond to Nelson on this matter, and prosecutor Steve Schleicher argued that the jury pool has already been exposed to other news about the case, and that they are selecting only people who can set that aside.

Judge Cahill said the defense and even the prosecution should have a legitimate concern about the impact, and said there's been other "prejudicial" pretrial publicity aside from this. He acknowledged that the city's timing was "unfortunate," but also said he doesn't sense any "evil intent."

The judge said he will move forward for now, but he's taking the motion for a continuance under advisement. He denied the defense's request for extra peremptory strikes - that they could use to dismiss more jurors without cause. And he said eventually he will call back the seven jurors who were seated before the settlement, to ask them what they know and if they can set it aside.

Court resumes at the Hennepin County Courthouse for a pretrial hearing at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Jury selection continues at 9 a.m.

At the end of day Monday, nine total jurors had been selected with five more are needed to complete the required roster of 12 jurors and two alternates.

Of the nine people selected thus far, three are white men, two are white women, one is a multiracial woman, two are Black men and one is a Hispanic man.

The judge said that opening arguments will not start until March 29, even if all the jurors are selected before that.