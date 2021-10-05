Gas leak forces some Phoenix residents to evacuate

Residents living north, east and west of a gas leak have evacuated their homes due to a gas leak involving fire.

PHOENIX — Residents have been asked to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was reported in a Phoenix neighborhood on Tuesday, according to firefighters.

Some homes in a neighborhood near Baseline Road and 27th Avenue have been evacuated, but authorities didn't explain how many people were affected.

Firefighters reported a two-inch natural gas line ruptured in an alley.

Phoenix hazardous materials teams are on the scene, according to officials. Phoenix fire and police have set a perimeter to protect surrounding homes.

Hazardous materials crews are working with Southwest Gas to secure the two-inch line, Phoenix fire reports.

No injuries have been reported and it's unclear if any citizens will be displaced.

This story is developing. Check back with 12 News for updates.

