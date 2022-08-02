Anyone can become addicted | Gambling hotline prepares for more calls as Super Bowl approaches

The American Gaming Association said new records will be set at this year's Super Bowl, with millions of Americans expected to bet more than $7.6 billion.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the Super Bowl this Sunday, two questions are at the forefront of people's minds: Who are you cheering for? And are you going to place a bet on the game?

With gambling though, you have to be mindful it does not become an addiction.

According to a release from the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling (KCPG), in 2021 the helpline 1-800-GAMBLER took 594 gambling addiction calls.

Of those calls, 222 resulted in information on problem gambling being distributed or counseling with Gamblers Anonymous or Gam-Anon.

The top three problem gambling activities reported were the lottery, casino games and online wagering.

And now with the Super Bowl, which is considered one of the nation's largest annual gambling event, they're anticipating more calls.

“Regardless of the reason -- Super Bowl, lottery scratch-offs, historical horse racing, bingo, even neighborhood card games -- the staff at 1-800-GAMBLER is available at any time to offer confidential telephone, text or chat services to anyone regarding a possible gambling problem,” Michael R. Stone, executive director of the KCPG said.

Stone said the staff is trained to talk to anyone with a gambling addiction or those concerned about someone's behavior.

According to the release, the American Gaming Association, the trade group for casino gambling, said new betting records will be set at this year's Super Bowl.

They said 31.5 million Americans will bet more than $7.6 billion on the game and other wagers.

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) warns anyone can develop a gambling problem.

NCPG said in the press release that gambling becomes a problem when it interferes with personal finances, relationships or the workplace. The agency said gambling costs $7 billion nationally.

If you're planning to gamble, NCPG recommends you ask yourself these questions:

Do you understand the risk? Losing is likely, you cannot control chance, and be sure the gamble does not interfere with other responsibilities.

When is it appropriate to gamble? Understand that gambling is not a healthful way to deal with emotions or stress.

How much money and time can you gamble? Gambling is entertainment and not an essential expenditure of time or money.

If you or someone you love may have a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) to find available help in Kentucky.

