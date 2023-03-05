Four taken to hospital following west Phoenix crash

Authorities said the crash happened Wednesday evening near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.

PHOENIX — Four people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Fire Department said two other adults, a male and a female, were transported to area hospitals in stable condition. Two children were also treated at the scene and transported in stable condition.

This is the second crash in the west Valley Wednesday evening.

Five people, including three children, were rushed to the hospital after a two-car collision near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

The cause of both crashes is under investigation.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

