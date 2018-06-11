PHOENIX — Former Gov. Jan Brewer’s oldest son, 54-year-old Ronald Richard Brewer, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend, according to a tweet from Brewer.

An obituary on diginitymemorial.com says Ronald Brewer passed away in his sleep on Saturday.

Visitation will be held Nov. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at West Resthaven Funeral Home in Glendale, and a funeral service will be held at Life in Christ Lutheran in Peoria at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8.

The family asks that donations be made to Hope & A Future, a nonprofit that helps foster children, in lieu of flowers.