FLYING LIKE A HERO: Adaptive ziplining lets 12-year-old soar

Evan was born with Cerebral palsy but doesn't let it stop him

Arm in arm, Evan and Lindsey Weesies walk up to the entrance of Muskegon Luge full of excitement. Evan turned 12 days before, and now, he's getting to try something he's always wanted - ziplining.

"I'm gonna be like Spiderman, superman and iron man," he says with a grin. Evan was born prematurely, 17 weeks before his due date, and he's dealt with Cerebral Palsy his whole life.

"He likes to do things like other people," Lindsey, his mother, says. "he's been through so much, watching him go down the zipline won't be scary at all."

The team at Muskegon Luge were just as excited for Evan to get his chance as his family was. "When I called to get a spot, they were booked," Lindsey said. "They said we'll make a spot for him, we want him to be able to do this."

He got the rockstar treatment, with his own ATV ride up to the top helping him avoid the quarter mile trek, and getting dibs on first one down the line. Muskegon Luge is set up for kids like Evan to have a great time, regardless of their ability.

Evan had one rule for the day - No crying. Thankfully, he was willing to compromise and allow for happy tears.

"We all have differences, but you still can do things," Lindsey said, "sometimes we just have to modify them."

