The firefighter who crashed into a truck carrying an entire family while driving a Phoenix fire engine in response to a fire at Walmart last April was driving nearly 30 miles over the speed limit leading up to the crash.

Phoenix Police Department investigation documents released Wednesday showed that Paul Kalkbrenner was driving at 69 mph before crashing into a Ford Ranger containing 20-year-old Kenneth "Chase" Collins, 19-year-old Dariana Serrano and their 3-month-old son.

Kalkbrenner was driving the fire engine on Bethany Home Road when he crashed into Collins, who was driving the opposite direction and turned left in front of the fire truck.

The initial speed of the fire engine that Kalkbrenner was driving was 69 mph. Kalkbrenner began braking just before the crash; it was determined that he was going 61 mph at the moment of the collision.

The posted speed limit on Bethany Home Road was 40 mph.

The documents released Wednesday also showed that Collins did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash and that his driving privileges were suspended.

His toxicology report also showed the presence of cannabis in his system at the time of the crash.

Collins, Serrano and their child were pronounced dead after the crash, which occurred at the intersection of 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road shortly after 9 a.m. on April 7.

The fire engine also rolled after the crash; Kalkbrenner and passengers Robert Golden and Geoffrey Pakis were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately known why Collins tried to turn in front of the fire truck, which had its emergency lights and siren on at the time of the crash.

In a later interview with Kalkbrenner, he told investigators that he believed he was driving within the fire department's standard procedure of 10 mph over the speed limit at the time of the crash but could not provide a number.

