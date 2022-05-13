Farmers can apply for assistance after storms ripped through Valley in early August

United States Department of Agriculture and Farm Service Agency will aid those recovering from natural disasters.

ARIZONA, USA — Farmers in Maricopa County may be eligible for help after storms ripped through the Valley in August causing flooding and wind damage.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency is offering emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans after the USDA gave designated the county a natural disaster area.

FSA's emergency loan program helps eligible farmers and ranchers rebuild and recover from sustained losses, according to the USDA's website.

The emergency loans can be used to replace essential items such as equipment, livestock, reorganization of farming operations or the refinance of certain debts, according to the USDA.

Contiguous counties also eligible are Gila, La Paz, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma. Applications are due by May 13, 2022.

Loans will be reviewed by FSA based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability, according to the agency.

Details:

Impacted Area : Arizona

: Arizona Triggering Disaster Event : Rain, flash floods and winds that occurred from Aug. 1-13, 2021.

Rain, flash floods and winds that occurred from Aug. 1-13, 2021. Application Deadline : May 13, 2022

: May 13, 2022 Primary County Eligible : Maricopa

: Maricopa Contiguous Counties Also Eligible : Gila, La Paz, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma

: Gila, La Paz, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma More information: fsa.usda.gov

