Family warns of sleeping with your phone after bed catches fire

Once the chaos stopped, the family realized the popping sound that woke their teenage daughter up came from her phone and phone charger.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Valley family is speaking out after a scary incident involving their teenage daughter. One minute she was asleep. The next minute, her bed was engulfed in flames.

"I woke up and heard this like pop sound," said Faustina Feeley.

It was just before 7 a.m. in Surprise. Faustina Feeley, a middle school student, abruptly woke up. When she opened her eyes, she didn't know if what she saw was real or a nightmare.

"I looked down and I saw that there was flames," Faustina said.

Her bed was on fire.

"I heard Faustina in the hallway say my bed's on fire!" said Faustina's dad, Jim Feeley.

Jim sprung into action.

"You could see the mattress and how it just consumed the mattress," said Jim.

Jim was able to put the fire out and thankfully no one got hurt. Once the chaos stopped, though, they realized the popping sound that woke Faustina up came from her phone and phone charger.

"The case started melting."

Her phone was completely fried and the third part phone charger she was using was charred.

"It's like ripped in half too."

As investigators work to determine the exact cause of the fire, Faustina and her family hope this scary situation serves as a lesson for others who sleep with their phones.



"Put it like somewhere away from your bed not by like any cloth material where they can catch on fire," said Faustina.