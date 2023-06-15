'This is not right': Family speaks out after father killed in hit-and-run crash in Glendale

Rogelio Silva, 31, was killed near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. No one has been arrested in his death.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A ghost bike adorned with flowers, characters, and handwritten messages now honors Rogelio Silva.

The 31-year-old grew up cycling and, on May 28, was killed as he rode.

“It was the last time I saw him riding his bike,” said Rogelio’s mother, Guadalupe Silva. “Now, I just need justice for him.”

Rogelio was cycling near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road around 5:30 a.m. when a vehicle hit him and took off, Glendale police said.

The father of two was notorious for riding bright and early. Sometimes he’d ride the Grand Canal Trail behind his home or bike to the nearby gas station and get himself coffee and a donut.

He was killed less than a quarter of a mile from his home. Rogelio’s mother said she went to the scene and saw his body lying in the street after the crash. That image haunts her.

“That is killing me,” Guadalupe said. “I can’t forget that. He was a good father and a very good son too.”

Rogelio was one of two siblings and a father of two boys. His youngest turned 13 years old the day the family held the viewing before they laid him to rest.

“Their first funeral was their dad’s,” Andrea Villafan, Rogelio’s children’s mother said. “You think he’s going to have a birthday the same he’s had in past years? Absolutely not. This is not right.”

Rogelio is described as a kind father, loving son, and caring friend.

“He always pushed you to do better, and he always knew you could do better,” Villafan said. “He was always there for his kids, cheering on them at their basketball games.”

Glendale police told 12News detectives are actively working the case but have not released any vehicle or suspect description.

Glendale police said deadly crashes involving vehicles and bikes or pedestrians in the city so far this year have already reached the exact total as all of 2022—21 deaths.

“We don’t want this to happen again to anybody else,” said Mia Torres, a family friend who spoke on behalf of Rogelio’s sister Argelia Sivera.

“If there’s someone that you know, that came home with a damaged vehicle on the 28th but [that damage] wasn’t there the day before, that’s a tip, report it,” Torres said.

The family created a GoFundMe to help them with the funeral expenses, you can help donate here.

Anyone with information regarding Rogelio Silva’s death can call Glendale police at 623-930-3000. Tips can be anonymous.

