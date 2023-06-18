Her daughter was killed in a hit-and-run June 9. A mother mourns - and wants answers.

Police say Paulina Vargas-Ochoa was struck by a car while crossing the street near her home in Phoenix. They say instead of stopping to help, the driver took off.

PHOENIX — A Valley mother is pleading with the public for help after her 16-year-old daughter was killed in a hit-and-run crash. It happened on June 9 but the driver still has not been caught.

Around 10:30 p.m., Paulina Vargas-Ochoa was walking home. She was just a few blocks away on 27th Avenue crossing near Weldon Avenue when she was struck by a car. Instead of stopping, police said the driver fled south.

Paulina was rushed to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

“She said she feels like she got taken as well with her," said a translator for Anabel Ochoa, Paulina's mother. “She was her everything.”

Anabel Ochoa said her daughter had dreams of becoming a veterinarian and wanted to learn the accordion. Now, the teen's life has been cut far too short.

“She was a great person," Ochoa said. “She impacted a lot of lives and a lot of people.”

Police have not released a description of the driver or vehicle involved. As they continue their investigation, the Ochoa family is trying to raise money for a funeral service to lay Paulina to rest.

They have set up a GoFundMe page to help. You can find the link to donate here.

They hope justice will bring them some semblance of closure.

“She hopes that [the driver] gets a sign from God and turns himself in and realizes what he's done and shows his face," Ochoa said.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run, contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness by calling 480-WITNESS.

