'It's hard to think straight: Family talks through heartache after mom, daughter killed in horrific car crash

Loved ones are remembering a mother and daughter killed in a crash on Friday in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A mother and daughter are being remembered after the car they were in was hit by a suspected drunk driver. The horrific scene happened Friday night around 7:45 p.m. near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue. Now family says they're relying heavily on their faith to help them through the pain.

"It's dark, it's horrific, it's scary," said John Edgley.

Speaking through overwhelming sadness, Edgley remembers those lost.

"Jana was a great mom, a great wife, and a great-niece," he said. "Her and I had a bond."

Friday night, Edgley said his niece, Jana Diaz, her husband Domingo, and two of their five children were on their way to his house. However, they didn't make it.

"She was on her way up here and she texted me she was coming up," he said. "I think we're all in shock right now."

Authorities said the family's car was hit by a suspected impaired driver who, they said, was also speeding. Jana and her 10-year-old daughter Joy were killed. Domingo and their 16-year-old son Ryan are in a hospital.

"The husband, he's pretty beat up," Edgley said. "And the son has a broken back, legs, ribs, lacerated kidney, and an artery in the back of his ear they're concerned about it. But when he came to this morning when I was there he said, 'I think I'm going to live'".

Edgley said his heart is in pieces, especially after seeing the aftermath of the crash.

"It's hard to think straight," he said.

As he grieves, he said he's holding onto his faith, hopeful their family will get through it.

"I don't, can't, even emotions I'm feeling right now are just not, not as real," he said. "We don't hold anything against [the driver]. I can't imagine waking up this morning realizing that two people died because you were careless. We forgive him, we forgive him."

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay with funeral and medical costs. If you would like to donate you can do so here.

