Family pleads for help to find a missing Phoenix man.

48-year-old Keith Bailey went missing August 6th. Phoenix police don’t suspect foul play but are still looking into his disappearance.

His live-in girlfriend, Nikki Bailey, says she last saw him early August 6th. “He just walked out of the bedroom and said he was going to work and left,” said Nikki.

A Facebook post by Nikki has captured lots of attention, shared more than 30,000 times by many wanting to know more about this case.

Nikki says they texted each other later that day, mostly about personal problems. At one point, Nikki says she told Keith she didn’t like her hair and wanted to cut it. She says Keith suggested she visit her mom in Las Vegas, a few more messages would be exchanged before Keith sent a last text apologizing.

“A text message at 3:35 p.m. that said ‘I’m sorry for all the stress and pain that I have caused you,’ and that’s it, that’s the last message that I received,” said Nikki.

She says the message had a lot to do with a fallout with one of Keith’s sons. “He was very overwhelmed and very stressed out about some issues that he had with his son and some issues that he was having with someone at work,” said Nikki.

She reported him missing a few hours after that last text was sent, the evening of August 6th.

Nikki says she and Keith have a history of marital issues. Their marriage was annulled August 2015, according to court records. Early this year, court records also show Nikki also filed for an order of protection, but the request was denied because there was no proof of allegations against Keith.

Nikki acknowledges her relationships issues with Keith and says right now she just wants him to be okay.

Nikki says she travels a lot with Keith because it helps him cope with stress.

“I didn’t know what the extent of his stress was this time around. He always handled it by asking me if he wanted to go on a road trip, on a drive with him, and he didn’t do that this time,” said Nikki. “If anybody sees him, have them call the police and let them know he’s safe,” she said tearfully. “I’ve never run into something like this with Keith, but if he is afraid to report to police because he has done something wrong, but there’s people that are concerned about him,” added Nikki.

Keith’s entire family wants him to know they love him very much and are here to support him every step of the way.

Keith is six feet tall, had blue eyes and weighs 195 lbs. He was last seen driving his new Toyota Tacoma. Nikki says his last known location is Payson where he used his credit cards for the last time.

If you know anything about him, call Phoenix police.