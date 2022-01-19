‘We are going to find her’: Family of missing Phoenix woman intensify search in remote area

Irene Luevano has been missing since Sunday. She called family and said her boyfriend had stabbed her in the neck before going missing.

PHOENIX — Four days have gone by without word from Irene Luevano.

Family of the 37-year-old single mother of six last heard from her on Sunday around 4 a.m., when she called and told them her boyfriend had stabbed her in the neck.

“We are going to find her, I know she is somewhere here,” said Yesenia Luevano, as she walked through the outskirts of the Gila River with a large stick on hand to help her navigate the rocky and uneven terrain.

A large group of friends and volunteers joined Irene’s family to search for clues that could lead to her whereabouts.

The group focused their search efforts south of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, where police found the missing woman’s car parked at a Filiberto’s on Tuesday.

Video of the car filmed when it was being towed away by police, showed it had dirt on the outside. The family is using that as a clue to search remote areas.

“We have faith that she is good and hopefully she comes home,” said Irene’s second-oldest daughter, who did not want to be identified. “She was a great mother to all her kids, and we all need her.”

Along with their day-long search on Wednesday, the family saw detectives on ATVs also searching, Victoria Luevano said.

“I was surprised that they are out here, coming out helping us look for my sister as well,” she said.

Irene was last seen with her boyfriend, Jorge Quintero Lara, on Saturday.

Quintero Lara was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds. He was later booked into jail on two forgery charges unrelated to Irene’s disappearance.

In court records, he admitted to working for the Sinaloa Cartel, selling and transporting illegal drugs to Arizona.

Investigators gathered information from his cellphone that showed he was heading to Mexico before heading back to Phoenix when he was detained at a hospital.

“If anybody that knows what he did with my sister, to please come forward, you won’t get in trouble, just let us know what happened or where she is,” said Yesenia Luevano.

The family sent a message to Quintero Lara to help them find Irene.

“If you are seeing me Jorge right now, please talk, talk, we want to know what’s going on, please,” said Yesenia Luevano.

“Please tell us where she is at, we need her home, please,” said Irene’s daughter.

What we know about Irene Luevano’s disappearance

Saturday

Irene was out with her boyfriend, Quintero Lara, at the Silverado Canta Bar in West Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road, family and police said.

Sunday

At 4 a.m., Irene called her family to tell them her boyfriend had stabbed her in the neck. The family called the police following Irene's call.

At 9:58 a.m., Irene’s second-oldest daughter said she spoke with Quintero Lara. After asking him where her mother was, she said he replied, “I’m taking her to the hospital.”

At 10:45 a.m., an exclusive video obtained by 12 News showed Irene’s missing car, a Gray 2007 Chevy Impala, pull up to Filiberto’s on 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

At 6:15 p.m., Phoenix police put out a missing adult alert for Irene.

At 6:45 p.m., Quintero Lara was located at a Phoenix hospital, with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds.

Tuesday

Irene’s vehicle was located by police parked at the Filiberto’s in Avondale. Family reported it had blood inside, but no sign of the single mother.

Irene Luevano is described as a Hispanic woman who is about 5-foot-4-inches, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dress and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151, 911 or Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS.

