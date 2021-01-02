Family attacked by bees when trying to remove nest in Glendale home

One person went to the hospital for treatment and the two family dogs are in critical condition.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A family of four and their two dogs were attacked by agitated bees on Sunday evening at their Glendale home after the homeowner tried to remove a nest from their shed.

The swarm left one adult in the hospital and two dogs critically injured. The other three family members, including two children under the age of six, suffered minor stings, fire officials said.

The adult drove themselves to the hospital, but is in stable condition, fire officials said.

The family called 911 during the incident and fire personnel used foam to get rid of the agitated bees, fire officials said.