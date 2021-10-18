FAA: Small plane crashes in Pima County; No survivors found

Authorities found wreckage of a small plane about 20 miles southwest of Ryan Airfield.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities say the wreckage of a small plane has been located in Pima County and there appears to be no survivors.

Federal Aviation Administration officials say they issued an alert Sunday about an overdue aircraft last seen southeast of Kitt Peak.

They say a Tucson Police helicopter spotted the wreckage of a single-engine Rockwell Commander 112 about 20 miles southwest of Ryan Airfield around 9 p.m.

Police say the helicopter landed to search for survivors of the crash and none were located.

The FAA says it's believed the pilot was the only person aboard the plane. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Up to Speed