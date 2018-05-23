LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. – There's a whole bunch of adorableness going on at the Wildlife World Zoo.

A baby gazelle named Tommy was born over the weekend.

“The remarkable thing about these Thomson's gazelles,” said Kristy Morcom with the zoo, “is they can actually run, jump and play on the very same day that they’re born.”

There are also two mountain lion cubs.

“At 3 months old, they are so playful,” said Morcom.

She also showed 12 News a blood python named Red.

“Red is six-feet-long,” she said. “He typically eats rodents, but can swallow anything 3-5 times the size of his head.”

