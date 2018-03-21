12 News is Everything Arizona and we're coming to you, Everywhere from A to Z.

May 21 - 27: Southwest Valley

The Southwest Valley is home to amazing spots and locations that are must visits. Join us as we feature the awesome people and places in cities like Buckeye, Tolleson, Avondale, Litchfield Park and Goodyear.

June 4 - 10: Chandler

This east Valley city has plenty to offer for those looking for a unique look at Arizona.

Past cities:

April 9 - 15: Mesa

We loved showing off Mesa. Mesa is a foodie hotspot, and has many museums to visit. Mesa neighbors the Tonto National Forest and has three lakes and a river for active adventures.

April 23 - 29: Glendale

Glendale -- home of one of the best holiday lights festivals in the state. Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the Arizona Coyotes! We call ourselves “Arizona’s Antiques Capital” and offer fantastic shopping for items old and new.

May 7 - 13: Tempe

Tempe is home of vibrant nightlife, a rich history and home of Arizona State. Go golfing, enjoy water recreation at Tempe Town Lake, or cheer on the Sun Devils. Tempe offers things to do for families, professionals and more.

