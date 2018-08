While touring Lake Havasu City for our Everything Arizona series, our crew came across a special man.

He sings and plays guitar under the London Bridge for visitors in Lake Havasu City. Listen to his original song in the player above.

12 News is Everything Arizona, and we're taking you Everywhere from A to Z. This week we're in LHC!

We've been to Chandler, Tempe, the White Mountains, Sedona, Mesa and other places across the state. See more here.

© 2018 KPNX