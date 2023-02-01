Rediscover Arizona as we visit the Superstition Mountain Museum and the Elvis Chapel

Arizona gets new visitors everyday, but even life-long residets don't know about some of the state's most-hidden gems.

ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day.

There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.

However, there are some sightseeing spots that even long-time residents don't know about.

Join Today in AZ as we take you to some of the lesser-known, must-see spots across the state on our Rediscover Arizona series.

Visiting the Superstition Mountain Museum and the Elvis Chapel

The first stop on our Rediscover Arizona tour was the Superstition Mountain Museum and Elvis Chapel for a unique look at Valley movie history. See the mystery, magnetism and magic in our stop here:

