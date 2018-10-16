Did you know a group of javelinas is called a squadron?

Annette Mcquain captured video of a big squadron of javelinas in her yard Tuesday morning.

The javelinas were likely trying to get the Halloween pumpkins that were near the door. One brave javelina climbed into the child-sized ATV to try to score the snack.

"Oh no piggy!" shouted Gannon, Annette's little son.

Annette opened the door only a sliver to watch the javelinas.

Annette and her husband, Zack, are realtors in Cave Creek, and javelinas can be common to the area.

Remember that javelinas are wild animals and can be dangerous. Never touch them, and discourage any wild animals from making themselves comfortable in residential areas.

Feeding javelinas or coyotes can encourage them to hang around and are dangerous to pets and humans.

