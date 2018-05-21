At Corral West Adventures, you’ll see the Southwest Valley from a whole new perspective!

Imagine galloping along through the beautiful trails inside the Estrella Mountain Regional Park, part of the Sonoran Desert.

The family-friendly, memory-making rides include Horseback Riding Adventures, Sunset Rides, Wagon Adventures, Cowboy Cookout Adventures and Horse Adventure Kid Programs.

Don’t forget your cowboy hat and boots!

Most of the highly-trained horses at Corral West are rescues.

Corral West Adventures is closed during summer because of the high heat but mark your calendar now for your family's next adventure when they return October 13, 2018.

