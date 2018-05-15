12 News is Everything Arizona and we are taking you Everywhere from A to Z.

We're featuring different communities through the year. We're featuring the Southwest Valley on 12 Today at 6 a.m. and on First @ 4 starting May 21.

The 12 Today team will be highlighting cities like Goodyear, Avondale, Tolleson, Buckeye and Litchfield Park.

Do you know of a gem we should shout out? Email us or join our Facebook group!

In the coming months, 12 News will introduce Arizona viewers to some of the best our incredible state has to offer.

Here are a few of the things that make the Southwest Valley awesome:

The baseball

When spring training makes its way to the Valley each year, thousands of fans take in some baseball at stadiums like Goodyear Ballpark.

The sights

There's plenty of open space and beautiful scenery in the Southwest Valley. Perfect for those stunning sunrises and sunsets.

The people

Of course, a great community isn't complete without incredible people.

It’s Everywhere from A to Z. Watch 12 News for when we’ll be in your city. Click here for the full calendar of cities announced so far.

PHOTOS: 2018 Arizona weather and nature photos

