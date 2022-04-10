Arizona's newest snowplows will have one of these names, ADOT says

Out of the nearly 5,000 names Arizonans submitted, only 15 remain... And only 3 can claim the mantle of ADOT's snowplows. Who will be the winner? You decide.

Fifteen finalists. Three snowplows. It all comes down to this in one of the hottest cold weather races in the state. Arizonans submitted nearly 5,000 names, but only three are going on ADOT's snowplows.

To keep up with heavy snow in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation has 200 snowplows on standby ready to move out at a moment's notice.

Earlier this month, we brought you the department's "Name-A-Snowplow" contest, and you showed up to compete.

ADOT says that out of the roughly 4,700 names they received, they've narrowed it down to just 15 to pick from.

The 15 finalists are:

Alice Scooper

Blizzard of AZ

Chilly Pepper

De-Ice, Ice Baby

Flake Forty-Eight

Frost Responder

Mt. Humpfreeze

Prickly Plow

Optimus Brine

Snokopelli

Snowguaro

Snowcotillo

Shovelin’ Sunshine

The Plowdalorian

Yavapai Yeti

Starting today, you can go to azdot.go/NameAPlow and vote for your favorite names. ADOT says that the three names that receive the most votes will be declared the winner and placed on the driver's side of the cab of three of their fleet's plows.

Voting opens this Tuesday and runs through Nov. 1.

MORE: https://t.co/siNeBftos4 pic.twitter.com/0jwFZt2zbO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 25, 2022

“We’re thrilled that so many Arizonans embraced the challenge to come up with great names for our snowplows,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said.

“Naming the snowplows humanizes the huge effort our drivers and their plows undertake each winter. We want to keep them and you safe. Parts of our state have already received dustings of snow, and it won’t be long before these vital vehicles are put to use, clearing highways and making travel safer for everyone.”

We at 12News know what names we're voting for, but we're not going to say until all the votes are counted.

Once again, visit azdot.go/NameAPlow to vote for your favorites. May the best names win!

