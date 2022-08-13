x
J.J. Watt might play for the Cardinals, but there's one diamondback interested in him

The defensive superstar took to Twitter after finding a rattlesnake in his bathroom. Local Arizonans had some interesting advice.

PHOENIX — Even though football is his game, it looks like the diamondbacks are interested in J. J. Watt... The actual snakes, that is.

The football star took to Twitter asking locals for advice after finding a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom.

Responses ranged from a phone number for the Phoenix Herpetological Society to suggestions for Watt to request a trade.

Although it's true that rattlesnakes in the bathroom aren't a problem for the Green Bay Packers or the Houston Texans, we'd still hate to see Watt go.

There's a huge number of venomous creatures that call Arizona home just like us, including our rattlesnakes. If you find a rattlesnake in your home or yard, you can call 602-550-1090 to have it humanely removed.

While it's not as extreme as the recent 'Donutgate' feud, it's always fun to hear about Watt's experience in our state since he signed on with the Cardinals in 2021.

