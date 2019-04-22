CHANDLER, Ariz. — With Valley temps on the rise as summer nears, a place in Chandler is offering the perfect way for your kiddos to beat the heat.

Makutu’s Island is located near 56th Street and Ray Road, and according to its website, is one of "America’s largest indoor play places."

"Designed with a tropical theme, Makutu’s is a lush, exciting indoor 'island' with towering trees, climbs, mysterious caves, a "bungee jump", a zip line, an arcade, a café, a special toddler zone and so much more," the website reads.

The indoor place place is also offering summer camps for kids ages 6 to 14. Makutu’s is offering five different camps starting May 28 running until Aug. 2. The camps are Monday through Friday and start at $169.99 for a full day, full week camp.

"Camps are taught and designed by active and accomplished teachers with extensive experience in their respective fields," a Makutu’s spokesperson wrote in an email. "Camps touch on myriad of topics that enrich creativity, physical and mental strength."

Camps being offered

• Photography and Videography Camp (May 28 - May 31)

• Superhero Challenge Camp (June 3 - June 28)

• Creative Writing and Communication Camp (July 1 - July 19)

• Art, Design, Creativity, Balance and Expression Camp (July 22 - Aug 2)

• STEM based LEGO Engineering, Minecraft and Robotics Camp (June 17 - June 21 and July 8 - July 12)

For more information about the specific camps, visit the Makutu’s Island website.