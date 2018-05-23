BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye is the westernmost suburb in the Phoenix metro area and one of the fastest growing cities in the country!

The city has a lot to offer, but did you know its main street has some very unique attractions that have been drawing in people from all over for decades?

The city and the Buckeye Main Street Coalition is working to preserve this history hotspot.

Cotton and canals were the first draw to the area in the late 1800s. And for around eight decades, a spectacular parade and festival has been overtaking the main street, which is now known as Buckeye Days. In recent years, about 5,000 people come to celebrate the Buckeye Days event.

But there's something else that has cameras clicking year-round. It’s a 22-foot statue that's become a roadside attraction like none other! I’m talking about Hobo Joe.

You’ll find him featured in Weird U.S. and a number of other travel websites. And of course, he has his own Facebook page!

So who’s Hobo Joe anyway? Watch the video in the player above to find out!

And Hobo Joe needs your help: Click here to find out how you can help save this piece of history

© 2018 KPNX