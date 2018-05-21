12 News is Everywhere A to Z and this week we’re checking out the Southwest Valley, which is home to the historic Wigwam Resort.

The Arizona landmark and Historic Hotel of America is celebrating its centennial this year! Even one of its three golf courses is reaching its milestone of 90 years.

Back in the day you used to get a key to your room and a horse to get around town, but now they use bellmen and golf carts. A lot has changed but much of the history is still preserved.

Watch the video in the player above to take a tour and discover something old and something new!

