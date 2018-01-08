KINGMAN, Ariz. - Alpacas of the Southwest in Kingman offers daily tours to visitors wanting to check out this amazing animal.

Not to be confused with llamas, alpacas are also members of the camel family but are about half the weight of llamas.

You'll love the animals' personalities and their names. Many of the ranch's alpacas are named after the Beatles!

While alpacas are cute to look at, they're also a big industry. Alpacas are a luxurious fleece animal and on the ranch they are shorn yearly. The fibers are processed into socks, sweaters, blankets and many other items. There's a store at the ranch where you can take home your very own pair of alpaca socks!

Alpacas of the Southwest is open Thursday - Monday from 10 a.m. To 3:30 p.m. and is located at 1108 McCarrel Road in Kingman.

