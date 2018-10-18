PEORIA, Ariz. - Nestled between Lake Pleasant and Phoenix, Cibola Vista is Peoria's only resort.

“I look at it as tranquil, a place to relax," said Luis Forty, Cibola Vista Resort Manager.

Named after the mythological Seven Cities of Cibola, the resort features about 300 rooms, ranging from studio suites to penthouse suites. All with built in kitchens making your stay a home away from home.

“The City of Gems, the City of Gold, the City of Gardens. Each phase has a story behind it," said Forty.

And you can’t call it a resort without a pool.

“Our family pool is called the Lagoon Pool. It has about 375,000 gallons of water, so pretty big," said Forty.

From a two-lane lap pool to a water slide and a full schedule of daily activities along with the biggest jacuzzi you'll ever see.

“We call it the hot springs, it sits about 40 to 50 people," said Forty.

The resort also features an adult-only pool for your quiet enjoyment.

Another staple is the spa, where you can refresh and revive your body, mind and spirit.

Across the way, you'll find Cowboy Town. The dusty old ghost town with mock storefronts is home to a variety of events.

“This is where we do cowboy cookouts, have live music, do reenactments and the horses usually ride through here," said Forty.

From horseback riding, to quick access to nearby trails and even a cactus garden, what more could you ask for in a relaxing escape, right in your own backyard.

To book your stay, visit www.cibolavista.com.

© 2018 KPNX