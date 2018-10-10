CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - The Cave Creek Museum is a time capsule to all things Cave Creek.

One way to hold onto the wild west spirit, is to preserve it.

“We have something of everything that relates to the northern Sonoran Desert," Karrie Porter Brace, Executive Director of Cave Creek Museum.

The archeology wing takes you back 10,000 years.

“The timelines, the ceramics and the artifacts explain how we can interpret life in the past," said Brace.

The Pioneer wing takes you back to the 1800’s, to the time of the Apache Wars, to the gold mining boom, when prospectors first arrived seeking an interest in what was being pulled out of the nearby mountains, and when cattle ranchers ruled the land.

In the main room, you’ll notice beautiful paintings from Cave Creek Artist Sharon Brenning.

And the black and white photos taken by Herb Cohen capture Cave Creek’s characters from the past.

Outside, is where the most magnificent history is preserved.

“We have the last standing tuberculosis cabin in the state of Arizona," said Brace.

In the early 1900’s, the dry climate attracted those seeking health in the sunlight and clean air of the west.

Many cabin’s just like the one at the Cave Creek Museum were scattered out in the desert in Cave Creek.

“Several folks who came out to Cave Creek not only survived, they thrived," said Brace.

Also on site is Cave Creek's first church, built in 1948. And it still hosts weddings to this day.

the prized possession is the historic 10-stamp mill which was pulled from the Golden Reef Mine and reconstructed on site. If you are lucky, you will catch volunteers bringing this giant piece of mining equipment back to life once a month from October – May.

MUSEUM HOURS

The Museum is open for visitors October thru May:

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – CLOSED

Wednesday – 1:00 to 4:30 pm

Thursday – 1:00 to 4:30 pm

Friday – 10:00 am to 4:30 pm

Saturday – 1:00 to 4:30 pm

Sunday – 1:00 to 4:30 pm

Closed Holidays: Easter, Mother’s Day, Observed Memorial Day,Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day

FEES

Adults $7.00

Seniors $5.00

Students 12 and over, $5.00

Children Under 12, FREE

For more information visit www.cavecreekmuseum.org.

© 2018 KPNX